Niagara Parks will spend $1.2M on repairs to breakwall and trail in Fort Erie following storm damage

Niagara Parks will be investing over $1.2 million over a two-year period to repair sections of the breakwall and the Niagara River Recreation Trail in Fort Erie that have been damaged due to recent storms.

Officials say the increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events over the past seven years has resulted in significant damages to the breakwall and trail infrastructure along the South Niagara Parkway, requiring ongoing repair work.

Part of the budget will include hiring a coastal engineering consultant to develop a sustainable solution to improve the long-term resiliency of the breakwall, and reducing the economic impact of constant repairs.

Additional construction projects in the south end of Niagara Parks include the resurfacing of Service Road 6 and 7, including new granular for the shoulders.

There will also be three culverts replaced on Service Road 7, as well as an additional culvert replacement along the Niagara Parkway near Service Road 18.