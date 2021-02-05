Niagara Parkway closing from Queen Street to the Old Fort
The Niagara Parkway is closing from Queen Street to the intersection of Lakeshore Road and Dominion Road
Niagara Parks is closing the road due to anticipated flooding caused by high winds along the lake.
Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority officials say water levels are expected to rise by 1m, reaching peak levels late this morning or early this afternoon.
Significant waves of 1.7m are expected near the shoreline.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Strong winds will be buffeting the region throughout the day today.
