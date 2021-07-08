Niagara passes 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered
More than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Niagara.
Currently, 74.6 percent of Niagara residents 12 and older have at least one dose of a vaccine, while 42.1 percent have completed the full two-shot series.
According to Niagara Region Public Health data, the age group with the fewest people with at least one dose is people between 12 - 17.
The last update shows 51 percent of people in that age range have at least one dose compared to roughly 60 percent province-wide.
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore has warned students only have nine weeks before school is set to resume, and a very high level of immunization will be needed to bring back extracurricular activities.
Moore did not set a vaccination target for young people.
However, some young people in the province are reporting having trouble securing appointments to be vaccinated amid Pfizer supply challenges.
Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for use within the age group.
