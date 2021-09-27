Niagara passes 70 percent COVID-19 vaccination milestone

Just over 70 percent of Niagara residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Niagara Region Public Health reported passing the milestone yesterday with 70.1 percent of residents completing the two-shot series.

Meanwhile, 75.2 percent of residents have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Official statistics show the age group of 18 - 29 year olds is still reporting the lowest percentage of vaccinations, with 71 percent partially vaccinated and 62 percent fully vaccinated.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier can receive a vaccine.

Vaccination clinics are being held at the MacBain Community Centre in Niagara Falls and the Fort Erie Leisureplex today.