Niagara passes 70 percent COVID-19 vaccination milestone
Just over 70 percent of Niagara residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Niagara Region Public Health reported passing the milestone yesterday with 70.1 percent of residents completing the two-shot series.
Meanwhile, 75.2 percent of residents have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Official statistics show the age group of 18 - 29 year olds is still reporting the lowest percentage of vaccinations, with 71 percent partially vaccinated and 62 percent fully vaccinated.
Anyone born in 2009 or earlier can receive a vaccine.
Vaccination clinics are being held at the MacBain Community Centre in Niagara Falls and the Fort Erie Leisureplex today.
Great news, #Niagara! 70% of residents are fully vaccinated. Keep up the great work #TeamNiagara!— Niagara Region Public Health (@NRPublicHealth) September 26, 2021
Let's #StickItToCOVID and #VaccinateNiagara 💉 pic.twitter.com/dlzQX9Gms4
