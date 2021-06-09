Niagara patios prepare to reopen Friday

We are scrambling a bit, but very excited.

That's the reaction from Tam Jensen at Dispatch Restaurant in St. Catharines.

The patio reopens on Friday at noon as the province enters Stage One of the reopening plan.

We asked Jensen how she feels about Niagara's dining rules, which limits people to sit with members of their own household.

She says they are just happy to be able to reopen, and they will follow the Sec. 22 regulations.

Jensen is hopeful that customers will be respectful as their team eases back into the bustle of serving quickly and safely.