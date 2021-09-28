Niagara PH says rapid tests should be used as extra layer of protection in people without symptoms

The Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce is giving out free rapid COVID-19 tests to area businesses, but public health is asking that people with symptoms not use them.

Niagara Public Health is reminding businesses that they need to screen workers for any of the virus' symptoms, and use rapid testing in some cases.

Public Health says Rapid Antigen Testing only identifies 50% of infected people at best, and is used as an extra layer of protection for people without symptoms. The test is a nasal swab, and results are back within 15 min.

Officials say people with symptoms should isolate, and get a more accurate diagnostic PCR test through an assessment centre.

People testing positive with a rapid test, should also be instructed to isolate and get a PCR test to confirm results.

With the Delta variant currently driving a fourth wave in Niagara, there have been 11 workplace outbreaks so far in September.

Public Health says many employees in the outbreaks have had to isolate, as well as their close contacts, disrupting business and impeding the economic recovery so many businesses need.

ClIck here for more information provided by public health for businesses.