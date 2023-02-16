Niagara Police and Border officers called to Welland after routine traffic stop

There was a large police presence in Welland this morning after a routine traffic stop uncovered a number of people who aren't legally allowed to be in Canada.

Officers made a traffic stop in Welland this morning just before 8 a.m. in the area of East Main Street and Golden Blvd.

While investigating, police determined there were grounds to believe that 3 or 4 of the occupants in the car did not have the paperwork to support them being lawfully in Canada.

The Canada Border Services Agency was called in to investigate.

Niagara Police issued tickets to the driver of the car and have since left the scene.