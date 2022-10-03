Niagara Police are searching for a missing 74 year old from Fort Erie.

Desmond Teague was reported missing on Friday.

He was last seen at 7 a.m. last Wednesday in the area of Forsythe Street and Archange Street in Fort Erie.

Police say the investigation involves suspicious circumstances.

Desmond is described as White, 5'7", 150 pounds, with short grey/brown hair.

He was was believed to be wearing blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688 - 4111, dial option 3, extension 1009132.