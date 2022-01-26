Niagara Police are searching for a missing Port Colborne man
Niagara Police are searching for a missing Port Colborne man.
51 year old Karl Neff was last seen January 3, 2022, at approximately 2:00am in the area of Saturn Road and Apollo Drive, in the City of Port Colborne.
Karl is white, 6 foot tall, with a thin build. He is bald with brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a light brown camo jacket, blue camo pants, and big camo rubber boots.
Police and his family are concerned for Karl's welfare and are requesting the public's help in locating him.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Karl is asked to contact detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service at (905) 688-4111, ext. 1009077 or Crimestoppers.
