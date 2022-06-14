Niagara Police are searching for a suspect after a sexual assault in Welland.

It happened at roughly 5:30 p.m. back on May 26th near Merritt Island

A woman reported that she was sitting alone when a man on a mobility scooter approached her an alleged interaction constituting sexual assault took place.

Police are looking for a suspect that was riding a blue mobility scooter and is described as white, 50 to 60 years old, with short white/grey hair and beard, with a large scar on his left knee.

The suspect was wearing a dark navy baseball hat, white t-shirt, tan cargo shorts, and white shoes at the time.

Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident but are asking anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009450.