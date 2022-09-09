Niagara police arrest 39 year old man on child abuse charges

A 39 year old man has been arrested and is facing child abuse charges.

Niagara Regional Police have arrested Mario Bozza following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against a 13 year old girl.

Bozza is facing a number of charges including Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference, Abduction of person under 14, Invitation to Sexual touching, and Expose genitals.

Detectives believe the suspect was driving a 2019 Ford Mustang during the offences.

The vehicle has licence plate CHFY 702, aftermarket exhaust, as well as black tint and black rims.

Police also believe social media was used to contact further victims and are asking anyone who may have been in contact or anyone that has more information to contact them at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, ext 1009538.