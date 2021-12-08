Niagara police arrest 5 after a robbery in Niagara Falls

Five people have been arrested after a robbery in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Police were called to a hotel near Ellen Avenue and Centre Street on Monday night.

A man went to the hotel to collect money for some car repairs he did when he was confronted by a group of men that pointed a knife at him.

He then ran from the room to a car waiting in the parking lot with a woman inside.

The two tried to flee the area but were stopped by two male and one female suspect.

The group waved a knife and gun at the car demanding their belongings.

The two victims managed to escape the scene unharmed.

A search by police recovered a CO2 pellet pistol and three folding knives.

Niagara Regional Police arrested the following suspects.

Megan Lindsay Roussy (36 years) of Niagara on the Lake has been arrested and charged with Robbery with a Firearm, and Failure to comply with a Probation Order.

Peter William Blaker (36 years) of Niagara Falls has been arrested and charged with Robbery with a Firearm, and Failure to Comply with Release Order.

Kayla Wade (27 years) of no fixed address has been arrested and charged with Failure to Comply with Release Order.

Patrick Charles Cline (49 years) of Niagara on the Lake has been arrested and charged with Robbery.

William Bradley Prentice (46 years) of Niagara Falls has been arrested and charged with Robbery with a knife.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1022200.

2021-139203

