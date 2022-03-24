Niagara Police arrest 56 year old St. Catharines man for damaging parked cars in east end of city

Police have arrested a 56 year-old St. Catharines man for mischief after parked cars were damaged.

Niagara Police say they launched an investigation after parked vehicles had their windshields struck with an object, likely a hammer.

Earlier this week, Gerardo Miciano of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with two counts of mischief.

He was released from custody with a future court date.

Detectives have reason to believe more vehicles have been damaged, particularly in the east end of St. Catharines.

Any member of the public who has had their vehicle damaged and has not yet reported the offence is encouraged to do so.

In addition to contacting our Communications Unit at 905-688-4111, members of the public may wish to utilize our on-line reporting system by visiting our website at: www.niagarapolice.ca

Police are also requesting residents and businesses in the east end with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras review their footage for suspicious activity between February 28th, 2022, and March 17th, 2022.

Anyone with footage they believe to be of assistance is asked to contact 905-688-4111, extension #1009628.