Niagara Police arrest second suspect in gas station robbery in Grimsby

Niagara Police have arrested a second suspect in an investigation into a gas station robbery in Grimsby.

24 year old Marcus Roy from Hamilton is facing a number of charges including Robbery (Firearm), Disguise with Intent, Discharge Firearm with Intent to Wound, Endanger Life or Prevent Arrest, Possession of a Firearm, Weapon, or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order, and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

He was arrested in Hamilton and will have a bail hearing tomorrow.

Detectives are still looking to identify two other suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009935.

