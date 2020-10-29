Niagara Police arrest Toronto man in drug trafficking investigation

Niagara Regional Police have made an arrest as part of an investigation into the sale of crystal meth and cocaine in Niagara Falls.

Officers began the investigation in the middle of last year, leading to Tuesday's arrest of 37 year old Steven Menezes of Toronto.

Officials say the suspect was selling drugs out of homes in Niagara Falls and Port Colborne, as well as out of a car.

Officers executed a search warrant in the Kevin and Alpine Drive area of the Falls on Tuesday, seizing 1202.8 grams of crystal meth, 506.8 grams of cocaine, 4.8 grams of MDMA, 2.6 grams of fentanyl, and $152,900 in cash.

The estimated street value comes in at $182,220.

Menezes faces several trafficking charges.