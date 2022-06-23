Niagara Police arrest two Brampton teenagers for face drug and gun charges

Niagara Police have charged two men from Brampton with various drugs and gun charges.

Tuesday afternoon, after a month long investigation, officers pulled over a vehicle on Burdette Drive near Pettit Avenue, in Niagara Falls.

They seized a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun, a loaded Glock 45 handgun, 4.5 grams of fentanyl, and 1.8 grams of cocaine.

A further search of a hotel room in Niagara Falls, near Stanley Avenue and Robinson Street, found another 139.4 grams of cocaine and 60.6 grams of fentanyl.

The combined total of all drugs seized is estimated to be $40,000.

19 year old Joshua Clottey from Brampton is facing charges of Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm without holding a licence x2, Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000, Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition x2, Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle x2, Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition x2, Carrying a concealed weapon x2, Careless storage of a firearm x2.

19 year old Thshane Edwards from Brampton is facing charges of Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm without holding a licence x2, Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000, Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition x2, Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle x2, Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition x2, Carrying a concealed weapon x2, Careless storage of a firearm x2.

The pair are in custody and being held at the Niagara Detention Centre.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009389.