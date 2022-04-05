Niagara police arrest two people after finding fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal meth

Niagara Police have arrested two people after finding fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal meth in Niagara Falls.

Police searched a suspect near Ferry Street and Clark avenue Monday afternoon and the investigation found 15.2 grams of fentanyl, 54.5 grams of cocaine, and 64.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

The drugs were seized and two people are now facing charges.

42 year old Orlando Dacosta from Niagara Falls is facing a number of charges for possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

He is also facing a charge of fail to comply with undertaking x2.

39 year old Cambridge native Jennifer Day is also charged with failing to comply with undertaking.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension #1022200