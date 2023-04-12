Niagara Police asking residents to be on the lookout for driveway scammers

Niagara Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for driveway resurfacing scams.

Police say spring is a popular time for the scams and in many cases the 'contractor' will provide quotes for services that appear to be lower than competitive prices, and they will ask for large down payments.

Initial work may start quickly, however, in many cases the work will be sub-par and incomplete and once the 'contractor' receives more money, is never heard from again.

Victims in Niagara say the scammers can be very aggressive and pushy.

Often a series of business cards, pamphlets and basic printed contracts accompany the door-to-door sales pitch.

Niagara Regional Police are offering these tips:

Get recommendations from people you trust.

Prior to initiating work ensure the contractor is insured.

Get multiple written estimates.

If it sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

Check references of past jobs.

AVOID CASH DEALS

Be leery of unsolicited offers via the phone, or door to door.

Understand the scope of the work – If you hire a scammer and they do damage to City property, you could be held civilly responsible for its repair.

Take pictures – Before, during and after. If suspicious, also consider photos of contractor vehicles and licence plates

Put it on Paper- Work requested and agreed upon.

Dates – Start and Finish.

Exact cost of the project.

Payment Schedule – 10% deposit at the start, final full amount upon satisfactory completion of agreed upon work.

Demand a receipt.

Demand guarantee / warranty information.