Niagara Police asking residents to enjoy St. Patrick's Day weekend safely


green beer ap

Niagara Police are asking residents to be responsible this St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Officers say people with plans to go out should also plan for a safe way to get home.

They say there’s no reason to get behind the wheel impaired, ever.

Anyone charged with impaired driving in Niagara has their name publicly released.

 

