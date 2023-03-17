Niagara Police asking residents to enjoy St. Patrick's Day weekend safely
Niagara Police are asking residents to be responsible this St. Patrick's Day weekend.
Officers say people with plans to go out should also plan for a safe way to get home.
They say there’s no reason to get behind the wheel impaired, ever.
Anyone charged with impaired driving in Niagara has their name publicly released.
#StPatricksDay is tomorrow. If you already have a plan to go out, have you made a plan for a safe way home?— NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) March 16, 2023
There’s lots of options such as a cab/Uber, Public Transit, or having a DD.
There’s no reason to get behind the wheel impaired. Ever.#ArriveAlive #DriveSober #PlanAhead pic.twitter.com/VoORQtL3W3