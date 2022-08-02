Niagara police asking residents to keep an eye out for a white wolf

Niagara Police are asking you to be on the lookout for a white wolf.

Police say they are investigating a report of a white wolf that has escaped its enclosure in the area of Main Street West and Cement Road in Port Colborne.

Constable Phil Gavin tells CKTB the wolf named 'Boo' was a rescue and it's believed the animal escaped after digging under the enclosure.

Officers are trying to track the animal after a sighting earlier today.

You are being asked to call police if you spot the animal.