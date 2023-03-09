Niagara Police believe story of man impersonating a cop in Niagara Falls was fabricated

Niagara Regional Police say they are no longer looking for a man that was impersonating a cop in Niagara Falls this past week as they believe the story was a lie.

Earlier this week the NRP asked for the public to help after allegations that a man impersonated a cop during a traffic stop on Drummond Road.

A number of residents and businesses came forward with information and camera footage of the area around Drummond Road and Prospect Street.

Police then reinterviewed the complainant and determined that the story was fabricated.

21 year old Emily Celeste Bojcic of Niagara Falls has been arrested and charged with public mischief.

Public Mischief is described as a criminal offence that occurs when a person who, with intent to mislead, causes a peace officer to enter on or continue an investigation by reporting that an offence has been committed when it has not been committed.

Anyone with further information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the lead detective by dialing (905) 688-4111, option 3, extension 1009346.