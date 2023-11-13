Niagara Police believe there are more victims after indecent act in St. Catharines

Niagara Police have arrested a Toronto man for an indecent act last week in St. Catharines.

Police were called out on Friday, Nov. 10th, at 4:25 p.m. to the area of Glendale Avenue and Old Glendale Road in St. Catharines.

People reported that an elderly male was touching and exposing himself in the parking lot of 12 Mile Creek while walking behind a woman.

Witnesses were able to help officers identify and locate the man, who was then placed him under arrest.

81-year-old Clement Gonsalves of Toronto is charged with committing an indecent act in a public place.

He has a court date set for December 22nd, 2023.

Detectives have reason to believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009837.