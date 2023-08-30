Niagara Police called out to reports of armed person in Welland

Niagara police were called to Welland for a report of an armed person around 8 a.m.

Welland officers and a K9 Unit attended the area of Woodlawn Road near the 406 Highway, however the person had left the area on foot prior to police arrival.

The K9 Unit was able locate the person a short distance away at 9a.m. this morning, and the person was apprehended.

They were not armed at that time.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

The person was apprehended and taken in for further care under the Mental Health Act.