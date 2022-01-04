Niagara Police charge 11 people with impaired driving over holiday period

Niagara Police have released the names of 11 people charged with impaired driving over the holidays.

The charges were laid between December 20th of 2021 and January 2nd 2022.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Christine E. MCCONNELL, 54yrs, Grimsby

Christopher B. WATSON, 25yrs, Welland

Sarah E. GILPIN, 40yrs, Somerville, Massachusetts

Candice M. FOWLER, 31yrs, Port Colborne

Michael A HALLIDAY, 48yrs, Niagara On The Lake

Christopher D. CAHILL, 36yrs, Fort Erie

Gerard J. LOISEL, 59yrs, Niagara Falls

Caroline KULEJEWSKI, 37yrs, Niagara Falls

Jane C. TENUTE, 63yrs, Stoney Creek

Dustin G. LANDRY, 37yrs, St. Catharines

Terry R. EMPEY, 34yrs, Fort Erie