Niagara Police charge 11 people with impaired driving over holiday period
Niagara Police have released the names of 11 people charged with impaired driving over the holidays.
The charges were laid between December 20th of 2021 and January 2nd 2022.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Christine E. MCCONNELL, 54yrs, Grimsby
Christopher B. WATSON, 25yrs, Welland
Sarah E. GILPIN, 40yrs, Somerville, Massachusetts
Candice M. FOWLER, 31yrs, Port Colborne
Michael A HALLIDAY, 48yrs, Niagara On The Lake
Christopher D. CAHILL, 36yrs, Fort Erie
Gerard J. LOISEL, 59yrs, Niagara Falls
Caroline KULEJEWSKI, 37yrs, Niagara Falls
Jane C. TENUTE, 63yrs, Stoney Creek
Dustin G. LANDRY, 37yrs, St. Catharines
Terry R. EMPEY, 34yrs, Fort Erie
