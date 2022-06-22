Niagara Police charge 14 people with impaired driving between June 6-19

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people charged with impaired driving.

The charges were laid between June 6 - 19.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Jeffrey S. HINDLE, 44yrs, Welland

Gregory J. PYCHEL, 57yrs, Welland

William D. BROUWER, 45yrs, Lincoln

Bryan T. WINSTANLEY, 72yrs, St. Catharines

Hamdi I. ABU-ZINID, 30yrs, St. Catharines

Brandon J. ROACH, 36yrs, Haley Station

Beckie L. LEBLANC, 47yrs, West Lincoln

Garnet G. MCCOMBER, 25yrs, Little Current

Nicholas R. BUTTON, 25yrs, St. Catharines

Donald B. EYMANN, 59yrs, St. Catharines

Ubaid J. JALAL, 39yrs, St. Catharines

Suzanne R. LANTEIGNE, 30yrs, St. Catharines

Ato BOSOMPEM, 37yrs, Niagara Falls

Christian A. EDMUNDS, 26yrs, Niagara-on-the-Lake