Niagara Police charge 14 people with impaired driving between June 6-19
Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people charged with impaired driving.
The charges were laid between June 6 - 19.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Jeffrey S. HINDLE, 44yrs, Welland
Gregory J. PYCHEL, 57yrs, Welland
William D. BROUWER, 45yrs, Lincoln
Bryan T. WINSTANLEY, 72yrs, St. Catharines
Hamdi I. ABU-ZINID, 30yrs, St. Catharines
Brandon J. ROACH, 36yrs, Haley Station
Beckie L. LEBLANC, 47yrs, West Lincoln
Garnet G. MCCOMBER, 25yrs, Little Current
Nicholas R. BUTTON, 25yrs, St. Catharines
Donald B. EYMANN, 59yrs, St. Catharines
Ubaid J. JALAL, 39yrs, St. Catharines
Suzanne R. LANTEIGNE, 30yrs, St. Catharines
Ato BOSOMPEM, 37yrs, Niagara Falls
Christian A. EDMUNDS, 26yrs, Niagara-on-the-Lake
