Niagara Police charge 17 people with impaired driving

17 people were charged with impaired driving in Niagara between July 18th and the 31st.

In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service reports the names of people charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Cameron MERKUS, 26yrs, Welland

Ryan R. ADAMS, 41yrs, St. Catharines

John M. GRACE, 75yrs, Port Colborne

David J. HENRY, 54yrs, St. Catharines

Richard K. WRIGHT, 54yrs, Fort Erie

Corey M. ADAMS, 33yrs, Port Colborne

Jason M. FROST, 31yrs, Niagara Falls

Kody W. CRANDELL, 30yrs, Port Colborne

Brianna L. WHITEHEAD, 24yrs, Cheektowaga, NY

Erica M. ZELMAN, 33yrs, Buffalo, NY

Michael E. WRIGHT, 43yrs, Fort Erie

Timothy J. JENKINS, 62yrs, Niagara Falls

Mackenzie A. KARKHECK, 35yrs, Niagara Falls

Alberto N. EJERCITO, 55yrs, St. Catharines

Thomas P. NESS, 38yrs, Lincoln

Manuel J. DA COSTA-FERREIRA, 58yrs, York

Alan K. MASON, 29yrs, Brampton