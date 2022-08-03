Niagara Police charge 17 people with impaired driving
17 people were charged with impaired driving in Niagara between July 18th and the 31st.
In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service reports the names of people charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Cameron MERKUS, 26yrs, Welland
Ryan R. ADAMS, 41yrs, St. Catharines
John M. GRACE, 75yrs, Port Colborne
David J. HENRY, 54yrs, St. Catharines
Richard K. WRIGHT, 54yrs, Fort Erie
Corey M. ADAMS, 33yrs, Port Colborne
Jason M. FROST, 31yrs, Niagara Falls
Kody W. CRANDELL, 30yrs, Port Colborne
Brianna L. WHITEHEAD, 24yrs, Cheektowaga, NY
Erica M. ZELMAN, 33yrs, Buffalo, NY
Michael E. WRIGHT, 43yrs, Fort Erie
Timothy J. JENKINS, 62yrs, Niagara Falls
Mackenzie A. KARKHECK, 35yrs, Niagara Falls
Alberto N. EJERCITO, 55yrs, St. Catharines
Thomas P. NESS, 38yrs, Lincoln
Manuel J. DA COSTA-FERREIRA, 58yrs, York
Alan K. MASON, 29yrs, Brampton