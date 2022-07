Niagara Police charge 20 people with impaired driving

Niagara Regional Police have released their latest list of people facing impaired driving charges.

20 drivers were charged between June 27, 2022 to July 11, 2022.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Jason M. BELL, 49yrs, St. Catharines

Stephanie A. MCCANNY, 53yrs, Toronto

Sheen T. CASEY, 28yrs, Welland

Paul RAMIREZ, 41yrs, Texas

Kristi D. MILLER, 47yrs, Welland

Glen J. IRELAND, 31yrs, Welland

Joseph D. MAZURKIEWICZ, 52yrs, Amherst, New York

Lionel T. NYAMUYARUKA, 30yrs, St. Catharines

Cheryl ALLAN, 60yrs, Hamilton

Jordan K. WILSON, 25yrs, Welland

Jacqueline D. WHEATON, 58yrs, St. Catharines

Roger J. ROSS, 51yrs, Niagara Falls

Shawn P. QUIGLEY, 32yrs, Windsor

Krzysztof A. SYPULA, 66yrs, St. Catharines

Jean-Pierre M. GOSSELIN, 49yrs, St. Catharines

Derek E. RACEY, 50yrs, Niagara Falls

Shawn C. GIDLEY, 30yrs, Lincoln

Jacqueline D. OLSEN, 51yrs, St. Catharines

Michael J. CAUWENBERGS, 45yrs, Welland

Douglas J. MUNROE, 52yrs, Welland