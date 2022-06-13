Niagara police charge 20 year old after a stabbing in St. Catharines

Niagara Police have arrested a 20 year old from St. Catharines after a stabbing this morning.

Officers were called to the area of Church Street and Carlisle Street this morning where they found a woman suffering from stab wound.

The woman was treated and transported to hospital.

She is in stable condition.

Police say she was stabbed during an incident with a group of people.

20-year-old Jodi Turner of St. Catharines has been charged with assault with a weapon.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, ext 1009628.