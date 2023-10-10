Niagara Police close part of Victoria Ave. in Pelham for crash investigation

A woman in her 20s has suffered serious injuries in a car crash in Pelham.

Emergency officials were called out at 9:45 this morning to a single vehicle collision on Victoria Ave. north of Sixteen Road.

A woman was treated on scene by Niagara Emergency Medical Services paramedics and Pelham firefighters, before being taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The NRPS Collision Reconstruction Unit is on scene investigating along with the Forensic Services Unit.

Victoria Avenue is closed between Sixteen Road and Twenty Mile Road.

The closure is expected to remain in place into the afternoon.

The public is requested to find alternative routes.