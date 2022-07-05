Niagara police continue to look for suspect as vandalism continues across the region

The string of vandalism in Niagara is continuing.

Niagara Regional Police confirming that yesterday (July 4th) there were another six reports of rocks being thrown through car windows.

This time it happened in the Pelham-Welland area.

Constable Phil Gavin says it continues to be the same type of incident where someone in a car drives up to a home, gets out, and throws a stone through a car or home window and drives away, "we have detectives from around the region working on this." He adds, "unfortunately what happens is that these things are happening in the dead of night and they are happening quickly and then the people are leaving the area."

Last week there were more than 30 incidents between June 28th and 30th.

Gavin says detectives are really hoping to get some video footage of the suspect, "we strongly believe that is one of the ways we are going to solve this."

Anyone with video footage from the area around any of the incidents are asked review their files and contact police.

At this point all they have is some grainy footage and a rough description of the suspect.

Police are looking for a white man about 6 feet tall driving a dark coloured car similar to a Honda Civic.