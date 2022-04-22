Niagara Police continue to search for missing Hamilton man

Niagara police continue to search for a Hamilton man that has not been seen in nearly a month.

The search for 32 year old Kyle Brocklebank has been centred around an area between Smithville and Beamsville.

It is believed that he was walking on Thirty Road back on March 24th between 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Detectives have been searching the area on foot and on ATV trying to find any sign that Kyle was there.

They are now asking residents in the area to check their properties, including out buildings and sheds for any sign that Kyle may have been in the area.

Anyone in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage and contact detectives with any relevant information.

Both the police and Kyle's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Kyle is being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111.