Niagara Police continue to search for missing St. Catharines woman

Niagara Police are still searching for a missing St. Catharines woman.

Police began the search for 29 year old Kristina Lorencova back on January 5th.

Since then detectives received information that she was spotted in St. Catharines in January after she was reported missing.

That sighting was in the area of Ontario Street and Carlton Street.

She's white, 5’7” tall, 150lbs with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Both police and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.