Niagara Police discover $270,000 in fentanyl, $50,000 in cash and make five arrests

Five people have been arrested in Niagara in a drug bust.

The Niagara Regional Police Service Morality Unit began investigating the alleged sale of fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and cocaine across the region.

Investigators identified three male and two female suspects.

On Thursday June 11th, detectives arrested the suspects and discovered over 900g of fentanyl - with a street value of over $270, 000 and carfentanil, cocaine, along with $50, 000 in cash.

A 2018 Nissan Maxima was also seized as part of the investigation.

A 29 year old man from Welland, 53 year old woman from Welland, 59 year old St. Catharines man, 34 year old Thorold man, and 31 year old woman of no fixed address are facing charges.

29-year-old Alexander Windsor of the City of Welland is facing the following charges:

•Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking to wit Fentanyl - Section 5(2) CDSA (2 Counts)

•Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking to wit Crystal Meth - Section 5(2) CDSA

•Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking to wit Cocaine - Section 5(2) CDSA

•Possession of Proceeds under $5000 - Section 355(b)

•Possession of Proceeds Over $5000 - Section 355(a)

•Fail to comply Recognizance - Section 145(5)(a) (5 Counts)

53-year-old Kimberley Windsor of the City of Welland is facing the following charges:

•Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking to wit Fentanyl - Section 5(2) CDSA (2 Counts)

•Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking to wit Crystal Meth - Section 5(2) CDSA

•Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking to wit Cocaine - Section 5(2) CDSA

•Possession of Proceeds under $5000 - Section 355(b)

•Possession of Proceeds Over $5000 - Section 355(a)

59 year old Gordon Quinn of the City of St. Catharines is facing the following charges:

•Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking to wit Fentanyl - Section 5(2) CDSA (2 Counts)

•Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking to wit Crystal Meth - Section 5(2) CDSA

•Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking to wit Cocaine - Section 5(2) CDSA

•Possession of Proceeds under $5000 - Section 355(b) (2 Counts)

•Possession of Proceeds Over $5000 - Section 355(a)

34-year-old Curtis Doherty of the City of Thorold is facing the following charges:

•Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking to wit Cocaine - Section 5(2) CDSA

•Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5000 - Section 355(a) CC]

31 year old Lisa Marabella is facing the following charges:

•Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking to wit Cocaine - Section 5(2) CDSA

•Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5000 - Section 355(a) CC]

Windsor and Quinn were held in custody pending a video bail hearing.

Doherty and Marabella were released from custody with future court dates in relation to the charges.