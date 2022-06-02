Niagara Police discover $45,000 worth of drugs in St. Catharines bust

Over $45,000 worth of drugs were discovered in a drug bust in St. Catharines.

Police investigating the sale of illegal drugs in the city searched a home on Tasker Street yesterday to find cocaine, fentanyl pills, and cash.

The drugs have a combined estimated street value of $45,880.

As a result of the investigation two men were arrested.

39-year-old Timothy Brian Nicholls of St. Catharines, and 56-year-old Lance Edward Evans also of St. Catharines, are facing various charges.