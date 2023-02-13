Niagara police dog Rudy leads officers to B&E suspects hiding in the woods

A Niagara police service dog has tracked down a pair of break and enter suspects.

Early Sunday morning NRP were called to a business in the area of Centre Street near Harold Avenue in Welland.

Two suspects were seen running from a building, through a cut hole in a chain link fence, and into a wooded area.

The Canine unit was called in and Rudy led his handler and officers to the suspects hiding themselves in the brush.

31 year old Jacob Edward Scott Golden GOLDEN from Welland, and 32 year old Brian Joseph Adams from Welland have been arrested and charged.

Both have been remanded into the custody of Ontario Correctional Services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009204.