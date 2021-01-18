Niagara Police Dog 'Zoey' retires after successful 9 yr career
A Niagara Regional Police dog has retired after almost a decade of service.
Police Service Dog Zoey, a 10.5 year old Belgian Malinois, retired last month after attending 850 calls.
Zoey also discovered $180,000 worth of drugs in searches, and tracked down 157 people.
The force is thanking Zoey and Constable Brent Sathmary for their service.
