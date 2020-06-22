Niagara Police get 1000 calls over the weekend

Niagara Regional Police releasing some in-depth information on the kind of calls they responded to over the weekend.

NRP receiving just shy of 1000 calls from Friday afternoon to Monday morning.

Constable Phil Gavin tells CKTB the call volume remains pretty consistent compared to other non-COVID weekends.

The reason for the most number of calls this weekend was welfare checks at with 89.

Gavin says that residents who are unable to check on family or friends may call police and get an officer to stop by.

Domestic calls are also on the top of the list along with 'unwanted person' calls.