Niagara Police getting $1.9M in provincial funding to fight crime

The Ontario government is giving Niagara Police $1.9M to help fight crime.

The Niagara Regional Police Service will use the funding to enhance Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) technology - a system that consists of cameras that automatically scans licence plates.

The system alerts officers to stolen or expired plates, or plates registered to suspended drivers.

The system can also notify officers of missing and wanted persons and vehicles associated with AMBER alerts.

"This upgraded technology will help the Niagara Regional Police Service address growing rates of auto theft and related criminal activity across the region," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.

"We are getting the job done by fighting crime and keeping streets safe. It's what the families of Niagara deserve."

"We are very pleased by this announcement and thank the Ontario provincial government for this commitment to safer roads and a safer Niagara," said Bryan MacCulloch, Chief of the Niagara Regional Police Service.

"These funds will enhance the already successful NRPS ALPR program, which has demonstrated that this advanced technology can assist law enforcement in preventing and solving crime, while protecting the privacy of the citizens and visitors of Niagara."