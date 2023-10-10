Niagara Police getting $120k to expand Mobile Crisis Response Team in Welland and Pelham

Niagara Regional Police will be able to expand its 'Crisis Response Teams' in the Welland and Pelham area.

The Ontario government has announced $120,000 in funding to help the NRP respond to calls involving a mental health crisis.

The funding will come from the Mobile Crisis Response Team Enhancement Grant program, which enables police to utilize trained crisis workers when responding to those in need.

"In a time of mental distress, a Mobile Crisis Response Team can make a critical life-saving difference by safely deescalating a crisis," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.

"This important funding will help support frontline officers right across our region."

"We welcome this funding that will allow us to continue expansion into our 3 District to better serve those residents living in Welland and Pelham during a time of crisis," said Bryan MacCulloch, Chief of Police of the Niagara Regional Police Service.

"Building upon the success that we, in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, have observed in St. Catharines/Thorold and Niagara Falls/Niagara-on-the-Lake, and the previous pilot project in 3 District, we are looking forward to providing an enhanced and empathetic response to support people living in our community, at a time when they are most vulnerable."