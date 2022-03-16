Niagara Police hosting food drive outside Grimsby store end up arresting two for theft

Niagara Police ended up arresting two people for theft in Grimsby while officers were holding a food drive outside the store.

Uniformed officers were positioned at the main entrance of the Real Canadian Superstore in Grimsby, greeting shoppers and accepting donations yesterday, when staff members told the officers a man and a woman were stealing inside.

Officers entered the store with staff but were not able to locate the man and woman.

A search of the parking lot located the couple and multiple bags of merchandise (cosmetics, toys, beer).

The merchandise valued at $1171 had not been paid for and was stolen.

The man and woman were arrested without incident.

The merchandise was returned to the store undamaged.

25 year old Dalhia Marie Komenda and 30 year old Lucas James Latka, both of Wainfleet, have been arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, and disobey a court order.