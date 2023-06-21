Niagara police identify 15 year old responsible for burnouts on NOTL rainbow crosswalk

Niagara police have identified a 15 year old responsible for doing burnouts on the rainbow crosswalk in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Earlier this month the crosswalk at the intersection of Niagara Stone Road and Anderson Lane was vandalized.

Niagara Regional Police released images of a suspect that used an ATV to do the burnouts.

As a result they were able to identify a 15 year old boy from St. Catharines.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act requires police to consider the use of extrajudicial measures before deciding to charge a young person.

With that in mind the 15 year old suspect has not been charged criminally but rather introduced to what they call the "the extrajudicial measures program."

By definition the idea is "to hold a young person accountable without proceeding through the formal court process. "

Detectives are thanking the public for their help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009408.