Niagara Police have identified the man killed while driving his ATV in West Lincoln last week.

NRP say the driver was a 38 year old man from Welland.

They are not releasing his name as a request from the family.

Police are still investigating the March 29th collision that happened in the area of Caistorville Road near Concession 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009089.