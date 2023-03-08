Niagara police identify two suspects wanted for human trafficking

Niagara police have identified two suspects wanted for human trafficking.

The case stems from an investigation where a female victim was coerced into the sex trade by two suspects whom she met in the City of Montreal.

Police say the offences allegedly occurred between February 14th and February 27th in St. Catharines, Hamilton, Milton, Brampton, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

Detectives have identified 24 year old Jayven Fanfan Jean and 22 year old Janeil Pope both from Montreal.

The two are wanted for a number of human trafficking charges.

Police have released a photo of Jeanbut at this point they do not have a picture of Pope.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009457.

