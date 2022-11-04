Niagara police investigate a rash of vehicle damage

Niagara police are investigating a rash of vehicle damage across the region.

NRP say they are looking into 61 reports of parked cars being damaged during the overnight hours on October 27th.

There were 26 vehicles were damaged in St. Catharines, 21 in Niagara Falls, and 14 in Grimsby and Lincoln.

Police say most of the incidents involved a rock being used to break a window.

Surveillance footage from residents has given police a male suspect.

He was wearing all black clothing with a mask and he was driving a dark colour 4 door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic.

Police believe the suspect began damaging vehicles in the City of Niagara Falls at 2:04am.

The suspect then proceeded to the north end of the City of St. Catharines and damaged vehicles between 2:45am and 3:30am, before travelling to the Town of Lincoln and damaging vehicles at 4:00am and 4:12am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009590.