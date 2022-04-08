iHeartRadio
Niagara Police investigate a shooting on Clifton Hill

police lights

Niagara Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Niagara Falls.

It happened around midnight and official details are sparse at this point.

We know it happened on Clifton Hill near the Midway

Reports say there may have been multiple victims on the scene.

Some of the victims were transported by air ambulance to an out of town hospital.

There is no word about a suspect. 

We will have more details as they become available.

