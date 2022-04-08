Niagara Police investigate a shooting on Clifton Hill
Niagara Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Niagara Falls.
It happened around midnight and official details are sparse at this point.
We know it happened on Clifton Hill near the Midway
Reports say there may have been multiple victims on the scene.
Some of the victims were transported by air ambulance to an out of town hospital.
There is no word about a suspect.
We will have more details as they become available.
I am saddened to learn of the tragic incident that took place in our City last night. We are comforted knowing our @NiagRegPolice are investigating and our hearts go out to all involved, especially the victims and their families today.— Jim Diodati (@jimdiodati) April 8, 2022
