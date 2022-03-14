Niagara Police investigate ATV crash that left 16 yr old St. Catharines boy with critical injuries

A 16 year old St. Catharines boy is in hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Police say the crash happened just after midnight Saturday in the area of Garrison Village Drive and Village Road.

The boy was found pinned under an ATV in critical condition.

He was wearing a helmet but was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was first rushed to a local hospital, but later flown to an out-of-region hospital for further care.

The ATV involved is a yellow Suzuki King Quad 700.

Anyone in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for the yellow ATV or any footage that may assist in the investigation between 11:30PM (March 12, 2022) and 12:35AM on March 13, 2022.