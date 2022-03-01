Niagara Police investigate string of random assaults in Fort Erie

Niagara Police are investigating a string of random assaults in Fort Erie.

Three separate incidents have happened at night while men were walking alone in the area of Queen Street and Goderich Street.

Police say in each assault the suspect snuck up on the victim and without provocation punched them and ran away.

None of the victims have suffered any serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man, 20-40 years old, 5'10", with a slender build.

Police are asking the public to be cautious when walking in the neighbourhood at night.

Anyone with information regarding these assaults is asked to contact Detectives at 906-688-4111 ext. 1007703.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.