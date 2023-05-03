Niagara police investigating after 35 year old Fort Erie man dies in car crash

Niagara Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Fort Erie man.

It happened Tuesday night just after 5 p.m.

NRP say the 35 year old was driving northbound on Dorchester Road north of Calaguiro Drive (near Fireman's Park) in Niagara Falls when he lost control and collided with a guard rail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not sure what caused the 2010 black BMW 335i to crash.

There was nobody else in the vehicle at the time.

Witnesses to the collision and motorists who were in the area with an operational dash-camera are encouraged to review their footage and contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009433 with any relevant information.