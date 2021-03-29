Niagara police investigating after BB gun shooting at St. Catharines park
Niagara Police are investigating after two St. Catharines teens were shot with a BB gun.
It happened Thursday night at Joe McCaffery Park just before 9 o'clock when an SUV pulled into the parking lot and then BB pellets were fire at four teens sitting on the park equipment.
It is estimated at least 10 shots were fired. The dark coloured SUV then left the area.
Two teens suffered minor injuries but declined emergency medical services.
The identity and number of occupants in the dark coloured SUV is unknown.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1024233.
