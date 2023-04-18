Niagara Police investigating after large rock thrown at car window in St. Catharines
Niagara Police are investigating after a large rock was thrown through a car window overnight.
Officers were called to a home shortly after 3 a.m. this morning on Napier Street, near Lake Street.
Police say the homeowner was sleeping when two suspects threw a large rock through the rear window of their parked car.
The two suspects, believed to be men in their early 20s or late teens, were dressed in all black clothing were seen running from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the officer by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1024233, ref incident number 23-38922.
Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.
