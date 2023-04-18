Niagara Police investigating after large rock thrown at car window in St. Catharines

Niagara Police are investigating after a large rock was thrown through a car window overnight.

Officers were called to a home shortly after 3 a.m. this morning on Napier Street, near Lake Street.

Police say the homeowner was sleeping when two suspects threw a large rock through the rear window of their parked car.

The two suspects, believed to be men in their early 20s or late teens, were dressed in all black clothing were seen running from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the officer by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1024233, ref incident number 23-38922.

